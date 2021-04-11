Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0678 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $99.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.64 or 0.00489581 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001062 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00294440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029109 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.80 or 0.04322694 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

