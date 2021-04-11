Enecuum Market Capitalization Tops $46.15 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 328.8% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $46.15 million and $5.44 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,686,059 coins and its circulating supply is 167,436,052 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

