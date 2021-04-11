Energi Price Hits $4.11 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $163.22 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00006893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00383274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.20 or 0.03221334 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,684,486 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

