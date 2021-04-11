Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.