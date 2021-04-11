EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $801.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.50 million and the highest is $808.70 million. EnerSys reported sales of $781.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

