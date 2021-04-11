Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00468019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.63 or 0.04471399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

