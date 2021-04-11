Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.73 Million

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $292.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $303.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $205.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

