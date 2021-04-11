EnterCoin (ENTRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,407.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $168,726.14 and approximately $31,407.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00056116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00615510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032451 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

