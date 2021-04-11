Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 4,944,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

