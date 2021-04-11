Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $163.61 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $91.26 or 0.00152619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $163.61 million and $3.20 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.