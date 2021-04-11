EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 288.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of EOG Resources worth $126,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,320. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

