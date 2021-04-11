EOS Force Market Cap Hits $17.55 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. EOS Force has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $80,162.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.53 or 0.00389585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006988 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

