EOS Reaches Market Cap of $6.38 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and $3.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00011211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,613,695 coins and its circulating supply is 952,446,617 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

