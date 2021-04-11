EOSDT Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and $10,123.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00297129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00735203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.38 or 0.99539754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00783435 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

