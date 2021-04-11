Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $586.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.54 million and the highest is $601.02 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 292,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

