Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

