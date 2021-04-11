ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $654,587.59 and $75,130.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,173,820 coins and its circulating supply is 26,894,486 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

