Essentia (ESS) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and $834,146.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00617710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033409 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.