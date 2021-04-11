Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

