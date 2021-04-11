Eterbase Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

