Ethereum Gold Project Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $70,697.99 and $732.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00056116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00615510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032451 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

