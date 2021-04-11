Ethereum Gold Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $356,272.16 and $308.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.