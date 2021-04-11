Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Capitalization Hits $462,849.64

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $462,849.64 and approximately $15,641.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00618141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00033955 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

