Ethereum Meta One Day Volume Reaches $48,518.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $362,419.36 and $48,518.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00054335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

