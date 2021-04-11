Ethereum Yield Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $489,287.01 and approximately $13,720.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00086555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00616129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

