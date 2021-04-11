EtherGem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,632.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $813,970.46 and $13,632.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.