Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $93,151.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

