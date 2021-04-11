Etherparty Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $105,048.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00056112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00620293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

