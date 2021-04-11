Evedo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.05 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $14.05 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00617710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033409 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.