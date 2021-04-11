EvenCoin (EVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111,177.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $140,846.77 and $111,177.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00064201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004285 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

