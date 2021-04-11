Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,772,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $486.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $489.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

