Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.