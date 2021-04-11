Evensky & Katz LLC Has $33.66 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $150.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

