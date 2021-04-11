Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,874,000 after buying an additional 501,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

