Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $129.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.