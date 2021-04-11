Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

