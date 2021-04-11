Everest Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $185.45 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00296531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00736276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,806.76 or 1.00007204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.00797031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018614 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.