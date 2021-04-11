Everex (EVX) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $29.67 million and $17.61 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00056239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00612876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033450 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

