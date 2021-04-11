Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Evergy worth $46,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

