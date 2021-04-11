Everipedia Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $256.00 million and $5.74 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,238,670 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,318,485 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.