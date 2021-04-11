ExclusiveCoin Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $10,036.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004947 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.54 or 0.00960802 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016966 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

