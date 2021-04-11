Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is Meditor Group Ltd’s Largest Position

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,334,669 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up about 71.6% of Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned approximately 3.61% of Exelixis worth $254,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,343. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

