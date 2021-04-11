ExNetwork Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $208,178.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $208,178.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00296144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00732260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.74 or 1.00079735 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00793292 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,893,384 coins. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

