Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Tops $44,075.10

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $44,075.10 and $108.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,659.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.04 or 0.03593774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.02 or 0.00425779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $690.25 or 0.01156973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00497911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00460425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00367128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00208295 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

