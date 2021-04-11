Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.24 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $58,059.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.66 or 0.03574155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.35 or 0.00417407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.69 or 0.01143259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.54 or 0.00547784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00454345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00389053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00203189 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.