Expanse Price Hits $0.16 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $74,574.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,702.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.51 or 0.03595332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00429026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $691.72 or 0.01158613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.00499042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.29 or 0.00462776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.00368449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00210421 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.