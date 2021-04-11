extraDNA Reaches One Day Volume of $460,762.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $460,762.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.97 or 0.99929869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00037318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00479597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00328712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.39 or 0.00765645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004018 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.