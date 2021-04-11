Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

