Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

