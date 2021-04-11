Factom One Day Volume Hits $51,216.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Factom has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $51,216.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00296072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.00736910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.78 or 0.99548303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.00794237 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,751,722 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.